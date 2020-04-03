Nova Scotia Power says it won't be slashing rates during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid calls for a reduction in power rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotia Power says the company is not planning to reduce its rates, but is instead focusing on helping its most vulnerable customers.

Hector Morrison, a resident of Glace Bay, N.S., said he called Nova Scotia Power last week and would like to see the company slash its rates.

"Everybody is suffering. People are losing their jobs, people are losing their income, they don't know if they'll be able to pay for their oil or power," Morrison said.

"There's a lot of people out there hurting more than me, but we're all hurting in this terrible time. If Ontario Power can do it, if BC Hydro can do it, why can't Emera do it?"

The first two utilities are Crown corporations and have announced plans to cut rates, while Emera — the parent company of Nova Scotia Power — is a private entity.

"There's an increase in power usage right now because everybody is confined to their homes. You're paying more, and [Nova Scotia Power is] going to benefit from that," Morrison said.

"I think it's only incumbent on their part to show a little bit of empathy for the people and what they're going through at this time."

What Nova Scotia Power is doing

In an email, Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Jacqueline Foster said the company is relaxing timelines for bill payments for residential customers and small businesses, waiving late fees and suspending all disconnections for 90 days.

Nova Scotia Power and Emera have donated $1 million to the Home Energy Assistance Top-up (HEAT) Fund, which helps low-income individuals and families pay their energy bills.

Foster said they have also extended the deadline to apply for this fund indefinitely and have waived the application restriction, so that families who already received funding last year can apply again in 2020.

Foster said people are encouraged to call customer care if they are struggling with bill payments.

