Contractors will sweep province for damaged trees, says Nova Scotia Power

Power restoration has been top of mind for most Nova Scotians since Hurricane Dorian hit. That's especially true for Karen Hutt, president of Nova Scotia Power.

But even after all power is restored, she says there's still a critical job to be done.

The power utility will keep on private contractors who were hired to help with hurricane cleanup. They will sweep the province for damaged trees

Hutt said the move is to limit the number of trees that might be vulnerable to causing more damage in the next big storm.

(Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

"[They will] help us get on top of that weakened tree state that we know we're dealing with," Hutt told CBC's Mainstreet on Thursday.

Keeping the contractors is a way to allow Nova Scotia Power crews to go back to regular duties.

"We have customer work that's waiting to be done and we want to get back to that," said Hutt. "But, in the meantime, we'll use those really valuable contract crews to help us get on top of it."

There were just over 21,000 without power in Nova Scotia as of Thursday evening.

MORE TOP STORIES