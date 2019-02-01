Cold day ahead for Coxheath as NSP plans to replace lines

More than 1,000 customers will be without power on Saturday in Coxheath, N.S., near Sydney.

This time, though, they're getting some warning.

The power has gone out unexpectedly along Coxheath Road three times recently.

In one incident a week ago, an area resident posted a picture on social media of a line on the ground giving off sparks in the snow.

NSP replacing power lines

Nova Scotia Power has planned an outage on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to replace a kilometre of power lines.

Spokesperson David Rodenhiser said the outage will be inconvenient for residential and commercial customers, but repairs can't wait.

"Doing it during a weekday would entail closure of local schools," he said. "Doing it later in the weekend would be over the Super Bowl Sunday, which a lot of residents look forward to watching.

"Pushing it to next weekend would interfere with a hockey tournament that is scheduled for the Coxheath arena, and then if we were to push it out even farther than that, we again get into the risk of an unplanned failure that would cause a longer outage to more customers."

Utility workers were busy on Friday getting spools of power lines ready for installation on Saturday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Rodenhiser said customers were phoned on Thursday to let them know of the planned outage.

Meanwhile, traffic on Coxheath Road will be down to one lane between Keltic Drive and Highway 125, while about 50 workers replace the lines.

Environment Canada says the day will be cold, with a daytime high of -6 C.

Business owners and residents say they would have liked more notice, but they also recognize the work has to be done.

Shannon Forrester, who runs a dance school on Coxheath Road and a new food and beverage facility called The Krypt, said the outage will have a significant impact on her operations.

She also said she's concerned about water pipes freezing in her building.

Melanie Dibbon, manager of Kenny's Pizza on Coxheath Road, says the interruption will be worth it if it stops unplanned power outages. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Melanie Dibbon, manager of Kenny's Pizza, said Saturday is usually a good day to sell pizzas, but the outage will be short-term pain for long-term gain.

"If it stops the power outages, it's a great thing," she said.

Chris March, deputy fire chief for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said the Coxheath volunteer fire department has a generator, so it will have electricity to open garage doors and for communications.

The power company has secured the Sydney River fire hall on Lewis Drive as a hospitality centre where people can get warm, have a refreshment and charge electronics. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Rodenhiser said the power company has secured the Sydney River volunteer fire department hall on Lewis Drive as a hospitality centre.

Refreshments will be available and people can stay warm or charge electronic devices.