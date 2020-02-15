Thousands of customers without power in Nova Scotia

Thousands of customers in southern Nova Scotia are without power Saturday afternoon.

The outages stretch from Yarmouth to Barrington and Cape Sable Island.

The utility's outage map shows 3,394 customers remain without power as of 3:30 p.m. Earlier in the afternoon, the outage map showed 14,320 customers affected.

Nova Scotia Power said on its Facebook page the outages were caused by damage to transmission equipment at the substation in Tusket.

Power is expected to be restored in most areas by 7 p.m.

