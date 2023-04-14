Content
Nova Scotia

9,000 without power in Clayton Park after unexpected substation damage

Nova Scotia Power estimates power will return by 8 p.m. Friday

CBC News ·
The side of a building with a sign that says Nova Scotia Power.
The power outage began around 10:30 a.m. Friday, says Nova Scotia Power. (CBC)

It's been a long day without power for approximately 9,000 or so residents living in Halifax's Lacewood area.

Nova Scotia Power says power was lost after unexpected damage to equipment at one if its substations around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews have brought in a mobile transformer and are working to reroute power and safely repair the damaged equipment, the organization said in an email. 

People who've lost power can stay up to date on estimated restoration times by visiting the Nova Scotia Power website.

At 3 p.m., the estimated time of restoration for the area, which includes Mount Saint Vincent University, was 8 p.m.

