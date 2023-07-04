Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Swell of major storms prompts Nova Scotia Power to install stronger poles

Nova Scotia Power is making changes to its power poles following major storms like Hurricane Fiona. In Sydney, Kings Road is lined with new poles that the utility hopes will better withstand hurricane-force winds.

New power poles are wider, taller and more robust

Matthew Moore · CBC News ·
Power poles can be seen in a town with a Robin's drive thru sign, cars and the tops of buildings visible.
The new poles being installed by Nova Scotia Power are taller, wider and have thicker wires in order to better deal with high winds. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Nova Scotia Power is installing new poles in areas across the province in the hopes they will better withstand the intense storms that blow through the region.

In Sydney, Kings Road is currently being lined with a new style of pole that is taller, wider and more durable.

Matt Drover, storm lead for Nova Scotia Power, said the poles on that road were being replaced anyway due to ongoing road work.

He said they will also have new insulators that are more robust.

"Really targeting these high winds that we're seeing with more and more storms like we saw last year with Hurricane Fiona," said Drover.

He said if a tree falls on the pole, it has a better chance of staying upright.

There are also 70 new poles on Coxheath Road in Sydney, and others have been going up in the Digby and Yarmouth areas, said Drover.

A row of power poles can be seen face on, with a grey sky in the background.
Nova Scotia Power says they've already installed 70 new poles in Sydney. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

With the poles being taller and wider, Drover admited they might not be as sightly for residents. However, he said it's become apparent that some infrastructure needs to change.

"But we do have to balance that. We know that we are seeing more frequent storms, we're seeing more intense storms, so we're balancing that with the need to have stronger infrastructure," he said. 

In addition to stronger poles, Drover said lines that had previously been run through wooded areas are now being brought closer to the road, which will improve the ability to reconnect rural customers.

Nova Scotia Power and other utilities are working with Electricity Canada to create a climate adaptation analysis across the country.

The utilities are providing climate information to find new ways to cope with storms moving forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now