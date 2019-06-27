Nova Scotia Power seeks 4.5% fuel rate increase over 3 years

Nova Scotia Power is looking for a 4.5 per cent fuel rate increase over three years, which it says will cost its customers about $2 per month.

The power company has applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for the increase.

If approved, it would mean average fuel rate increases for residential customers of 1.5 per cent in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A hearing before the board is scheduled for October with a decision expected before the end of the year.

In a news release Thursday, the utility said fuel and purchased power costs represent its single largest expense, comprising approximately 45 per cent of the total cost of producing and distributing electricity.

From 2020 to 2022, this cost is expected to total $2.2 billion. That's a 12 per cent increase, or $275 million, over the previous three years.

"The increase is due to the cost of acquiring renewable energy to meet environmental requirements and higher fuel commodity prices," Nova Scotia Power said.

MORE TOP STORIES