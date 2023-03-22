N.S. government wants fine for power outages to increase to $25M

Nova Scotia Power may soon face stiffer fines if the provincial regulator deems the utility needs to be sanctioned for the number of power failures its customers had to endure in any given year.

The current maximum is $1M but a bill introduced Tuesday in the Nova Scotia legislature would increase that amount to $25M.

"At the very least Nova Scotians should receive reliable, clean electricity in exchange for the price that they pay for it," said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. "Their outage performance is trending worse, not better."

"This will help make Nova Scotia Power more accountable for things like power outages and reliability."

During the past five years, the Utility and Review Board (UARB) has fined the company a total of $625,000 for not meeting performance targets. In three of the last five years the utility has not been fined.

It is up to the UARB, not the province, to determine the amount of the fines.

Year Performance Penalty 2017 12 of 13 targets met $0 2018 11 of 13 targets met $0 2019 7 of 13 targets met $250,000 2020 11 of 13 targets met $0 2021 9 of 13 targets met (targets were updated in 2020) $375,000

The proposed law also creates a new fund which, according to the province, will amass some of the money collected in fines to compensate those who incur losses as a result of a power failure.

Rushton said any fines would also have to be paid from NSP profits to try to shield rate payers from being saddled with higher rates to offset those losses.

A second bill introduced by Rushton would open up energy storage to companies other than the utility, which currently has the exclusive right to large scale energy storage projects.

Once the bill becomes law, the province plans to issue a request for proposals for "energy storage solutions."

"If an innovative project comes to our table that is good for the rate payers of Nova Scotia, that's good for the renewable energy sector that we're trying to develop in Nova Scotia, then we wanted the ability to to try that," Rushton told reporters during a briefing explaining the proposed law.

"Similar to a pilot project, similar aspects took place with the windmill development when we're getting off the ground a decade or so ago."

Rushton said a number of companies interested in the field asked the province to make the change.

