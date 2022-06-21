Nova Scotia Power fined $175K for Tufts Cove oil spill

A provincial court has ordered Nova Scotia Power Inc. to pay a $175,000 fine over a 2018 oil spill at Tufts Cove in Dartmouth, N.S.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada said Tuesday that the company pleaded guilty to one charge under the Fisheries Act last week.

The oil spill occurred Aug. 2, 2018.

Nova Scotia Power said the spill occurred after a corroded pipe failed. More than 24,000 litres of oil leaked out.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Nova Scotia Power's name has been added to an environmental offenders registry.

The fine money will go to the federal government's environmental damages fund.

Mitigation measures

In a statement to CBC News, Nova Scotia Power said it takes full responsibility for the incident.

"The protection of the environment is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we work every day to minimize risk at all of our facilities across Nova Scotia," said spokesperson Jacqueline Foster.

"We have fully implemented a risk-based inspection program at Tufts Cove to mitigate future incidents. This program meets recommended standards related to inspections and maintenance of infrastructure carrying fuel."

