Nova Scotia Power prepares for storm that will hit province

Nova Scotia Power customers are being encouraged to prepare for outages during a winter storm that is expected to bring icy conditions across the province on Thursday and into Friday.

Nova Scotia Power said in a statement that it will activate its emergency operations centre at noon AT on Thursday.

"We are keeping a close eye on this storm. With a prolonged period of mixed precipitation in the forecast, which can change with even minor temperature fluctuations, we are making preparations accordingly," Matt Drover, the company's storm lead, said in an email.

Nova Scotia Power is also deploying crews across the province to respond to potential outages.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the entire province on Wednesday afternoon.

Weather forecast

The national weather agency is calling for snow beginning in the southwest on Thursday morning that will stretch across the province over the course of the day.

The snow is expected to change to ice pellets and freezing rain Thursday night and has the potential to continue into Friday as the temperature stays around 0 C.

Nova Scotia Power is encouraging customers to keep an eye on local weather forecasts, charge essential electronics and prepare an emergency kit that includes flashlights, a battery-operated radio and fresh water.

