Thousands in Nova Scotia without power for second night in a row

More than 4,500 Nova Scotia Power customers remain without power after high winds and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Power was out to more than 40,000 people at one point.

Much of the province was hit with 20 hours of freezing rain with winds at times gusting up to 100 km/h per hour.

The majority of the remaining outages are scattered across Kings, Annapolis, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m.

Our crews continue to work as safely and efficiently as possible to restore power to customers this evening. This crew is working in Caledonia and Queens County tonight. All crews will continue their work overnight in the hardest hit areas of the province. <a href="https://t.co/jsL8JTHqiB">pic.twitter.com/jsL8JTHqiB</a> —@nspowerinc

