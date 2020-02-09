Skip to Main Content
Thousands in Nova Scotia without power for second night in a row
Nova Scotia·New

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power for second night in a row

More than 4,500 Nova Scotia Power customers remain without power after high winds and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Expected restoration time in many affected areas is 11 p.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
The Nova Scotia Power outage map shows an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. for many of the affected areas. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

More than 4,500 Nova Scotia Power customers remain without power after high winds and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Power was out to more than 40,000 people at one point.

Much of the province was hit with 20 hours of freezing rain with winds at times gusting up to 100 km/h per hour.

The majority of the remaining outages are scattered across Kings, Annapolis, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|