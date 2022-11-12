More than 13,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity

Nova Scotia Power is reporting several power outages across the province as remnants of Nicole hit the region Saturday with heavy rain and winds.

The utility said there were 38 active outages as of 9:15 a.m. AT that left 13,190 homes and businesses without electricity.

Power is disrupted to 9,300 customers in the Halifax area.

A Nova Scotia Power spokesperson said the cause of the Halifax outages is under investigation.

The second-most affected area is in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park area.

Nova Scotia Power says more than 2,700 customers are without power in that area. The cause has been determined to be high winds and rain.

Smaller outages are being reported around the province.

More than 350 customers are without power in the Pork Hawkesbury area. In Yarmouth, close to 300 customers are affected.

