Cape Breton coal once again generating power in Nova Scotia

It's been nearly 20 years since Cape Breton coal was used to generate electricity in Nova Scotia. But that has changed.

Nova Scotia Power will be burning Donkin coal at the Lingan generating station for several years under a new agreement.

Details of a contract between the power company and Kameron Coal are not being made public.

But the coal trucks started regularly rolling down the roads in Lingan this week.

Companies say it's good news

Nova Scotia Power and Kameron Coal officials confirmed the deal in emailed statements on Friday and said it is good news.

The utility said Donkin coal, when washed, burns properly in its Lingan power plant and meets stringent emission regulations.

Testing has been underway for more than a year, said spokesperson Tiffany Chase.

Nova Scotia Power says it plans to blend imported coal with coal from Donkin, reducing its costs and passing those savings along to consumers. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"We needed to assess the coal quality to monitor how it works with our equipment and ensure it will not affect performance," she said.

"We also have stringent environmental regulations that must be adhered to, which ensure that any fuel burned does not exceed legislated caps on mercury, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide emissions. Our testing of the washed product confirmed that it meets our operating requirements and environmental regulations."

And the cost savings from reducing the use of imported coal will be passed on to customers, Chase said.

Shannon Campbell, vice-president of the Donkin mine, says the operation will become a significant contributor to the Cape Breton economy. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Shannon Campbell, vice-president of the Donkin mine, said Kameron Coal was pleased with the deal.

"This is great for our operation, our local economy and ensures our local resource is used here in Nova Scotia," he said.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and business partners for the development of the operation to become a significant contributor to the local Cape Breton economy."

Paul Carrigan, chairman of the Donkin community liaison committee, said people in the community are glad to hear there's an agreement.

"It's good news because Donkin coal creates employment," he said. "I'm sure the public wanted to see that local coal can be burned in our plant."

The Donkin community liaison committee wasn't informed about the deal, but Campbell said Kameron Coal was not allowed to make the deal public under terms of the agreement with Nova Scotia Power.

Tammy Martin, the NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre, which includes the power plant, said despite the good news, residents of Lingan have been asking questions about the possibility of a deal.

"Once again, with Nova Scotia Power, there's been no consultation or community meetings to have these discussions, so that's disappointing to the constituents, for sure," she said.

Area residents are still concerned about the number of heavy trucks on local roads and about the environmental impact of using Donkin coal.

"We were told that it meets the standard requirements of emissions and those types of things, but I'd actually like to see those numbers, and I'd like to see the studies, because from many people's point of view, we're trying to get away from burning coal," said Martin.