Nova Scotia Power anticipates 'busy day' with outages

Nova Scotia Power anticipates outages over the long weekend.

Even though Dorian happened more than a month ago, weakened tree branches from the storm mixed with high winds this weekend are expected to keep power crews occupied over the long weekend.

"We anticipate a busy weekend," Patti Lewis, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, told CBC News on Saturday. "Winds and rain may cause problems for tree branches that were weakened by Dorian."

As of 12:29 p.m. on Saturday, there were more than 3,003 outages throughout the province. Most can expect their power to return later in the day.

