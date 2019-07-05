N.S. Power contractor cuts down trees containing protected bird's nest

A Bear River, N.S., homeowner says it was a shock to see a Nova Scotia Power contractor cut down trees that included a bird's nest protected under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Jay Stone and his wife live on a 40-hectare property that is a mix of forest, pasterland and small trees. On June 26, a contractor cut trees on part of their property as part of the utility's maintenance work to reduce the chance trees come into contact with power lines.

A few days after, Jay Stone went to assess the damage. That's when he found an American robin's nest among the trees and brush that had been cut down.

"It was terrible. It's a shock to see something like that. You don't expect it," he told CBC's Information Morning on Thursday.

American robins are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act. The birds migrate to Canada starting in March and usually lay their first eggs in April, according to Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry . A pair of adult robins may raise two or three broods in a summer.

Jay Stone is shown amongst the trees chopped down at he and his wife's property in Bear River, N.S. (Cheryl Stone)

Stone said the robin's nest "was piled down under a bunch of stuff and there were three eggs in it."

Nova Scotia Power has a right of way for a small portion of the property, but Jay Stone said this is the first time the couple wasn't notified before trees were cut.

"There had been a big cut there in November of last year and frankly they did a very, very good job on the power lines," he said. "So, I was very surprised when my wife told me that they were doing a really extreme cut."

On the most recent cut, the contractor left behind many piles of trees, with some stacks reaching two metres in height, said Stone.

He said the crew told his wife they wouldn't clean up the mess because they're paid by the hectare and would lose money if they stayed to clean it up.

Nova Scotia Power's response

The director of communications with Nova Scotia Power said the contractor that cut down the trees has "a really good track record."

"In this instance, the contractor didn't provide the property owner with advance notification of the work," said David Rodenhiser. "They missed identifying a bird's nest in the area that was being trimmed and they didn't leave the property in a condition that was acceptable."

During nesting season, Rhodeniser said contractors must do a nesting scan before they begin working. If any nest is found, the tree is not to be cut and a 10-metre buffer of trees is to be left around the nest.

The American's robin nest that got chopped down is shown. (Cheryl Stone)

He said over the past two months, contractors have found 108 nests in trees, all of which were left untouched and buffer zones were put in place.

With 34,000 kilometres of line to maintain, Rhodeniser said Nova Scotia Power works year-round to trim back trees from power lines. This also ensures crews have better access to lines during outages.

Nova Scotia Power apologized to the Stones and sent a crew on Friday to clean up the mess left behind on their property.

MORE TOP STORIES