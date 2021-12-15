Positive COVID-19 cases in N.S. to be notified by text

Most people testing positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia will now receive a text message instead of a phone call.

Nova Scotia Health said the hope is to let people know sooner so they can begin to self-isolate and avoid further spread.

If text messaging is not an option, Public Health will still follow up by phone.

The change was prompted by a backlog in contacting positive cases and close contacts.

CBC News has asked Public Health how many people are in the backlog and are awaiting a response.

Text messages will advise positive cases to self-isolate, notify close contacts and register for Public Health's daily check-in service.

