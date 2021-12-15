Positive COVID-19 cases in N.S. to be notified by text
The province said it's taking the measure because of a backlog of cases. It will call people who can't receive text messages.
Change was prompted by a backlog of cases
Most people testing positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia will now receive a text message instead of a phone call.
Nova Scotia Health said the hope is to let people know sooner so they can begin to self-isolate and avoid further spread.
If text messaging is not an option, Public Health will still follow up by phone.
The change was prompted by a backlog in contacting positive cases and close contacts.
CBC News has asked Public Health how many people are in the backlog and are awaiting a response.
Text messages will advise positive cases to self-isolate, notify close contacts and register for Public Health's daily check-in service.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?