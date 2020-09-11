Man tried to abduct 3-year-old from front yard, police say

Police in Cumberland County are looking for a man they believe attempted to abduct a three-year-old from a front yard on Thursday.

RCMP responded to a complaint that a man had possibly attempted to lure a child into his car on Valley Road near Springhill around 8 p.m.

According to a release, the three-year-old was playing in the yard with two others when their mother noticed a car pull up to the side of the road close to the children. Police did not describe the gender of the children.

The driver then yelled for one of the kids to get in the car.

The children ran into a house and the vehicle drove away toward Springhill.

RCMP members patrolled throughout Springhill, but the suspect and vehicle were not found.

The driver was described as a man in his 40s with a clean-cut appearance and a raspy voice.

There may have been two people in the vehicle. The car was described as an older model silver or beige Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cumberland District RCMP at 902-597-3779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

