Review board to investigate police handling of Cape Breton teen's death

The Nova Scotia Police Review Board will look into how Cape Breton Regional Police handled an investigation into the death of a teenager who was killed after an outdoor graduation party in Cape Breton last year.

Joneil Hanna, 17, was hit by a car and killed as he walked home on a highway from a party in Leitches Creek on June 10, 2018.

"It was a poorly handled police investigation," said Hanna's father, John Parr.

He said he wants someone held accountable for his son's death and is pleased the review board will investigate.

"Another set of eyes to go over the facts basically, and see what everyone else knows that the police are missing," said Parr.

Halifax police found no wrongdoing

He laid a complaint under the Police Act, alleging Cape Breton Regional Police neglected their duties by failing to shut down the party and not giving the driver of the vehicle that hit his son a breathalyzer.

The driver, Hayden Laffin, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Halifax investigators looked into Parr's complaint and found no wrongdoing by Cape Breton police.

Parr appealed that decision to the province's Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, who forwarded the issue to the review board for a hearing.

"The board will hear all evidence and testimony that is presented to it," said Jeff Garber, spokesperson for the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner. "It may very well alter the decision of the police force and assign an appropriate penalty."

Halifax police cleared the Cape Breton Regional Police of any wrongdoing in its investigation of the death of Joneil Hanna. (Robert Doublett/CBC)

Hanna's mother, Jennifer Hanna, said she expects a different outcome from the previous external investigation.

Both parents said they are not looking forward to the upcoming one-year anniversary of their son's death and the ordeal has been tough.

"His birthday was just May 30 and we celebrated it," said Hanna. "We had a birthday party and sent balloons off."

No date has been set for the hearing.

