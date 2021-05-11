Nova Scotia opens Pfizer, Moderna vaccine access to ages 40-44

Nova Scotians aged 40 to 44 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Appointments for the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines opened Tuesday to the new age bracket, which counts more than 62,000 Nova Scotians.

Appointments for the shots can be booked either online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Vaccine eligibility in Nova Scotia has been opening to the general public gradually based on age and vaccine supply.





As of Monday, just shy of 30 per cent of Nova Scotians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A little less than four per cent are fully vaccinated.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine remains an option for those aged 40 to 65.

