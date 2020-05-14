Pedestrian, 63, dies after being struck in New Minas crosswalk

A 63-year-old New Minas woman has died after being struck in a parking lot earlier this week.

The woman was using a marked crosswalk in a lot on Commercial Street in New Minas when she was hit, suffering life-threatening injuries, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police said she was airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where she died on Saturday.

The 43-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

Joyce said police are still investigating, and charges have not yet been laid.

The cause of the collision is also under investigation.

"We're all aware, I would hope ... to be aware in parking lots, people are getting out of cars, people are coming out of businesses, people are walking between cars," Joyce said.

