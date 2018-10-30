Tim Houston's Tory leadership win a romp in multiple ways

Detailed results show Tim Houston's win in the Nova Scotia PC leadership race was every bit as decisive as it appeared at the convention in Halifax on Saturday.

The party released the vote and point totals by constituency for each of the five leadership candidates on Tuesday. The numbers show Houston, the MLA for Pictou East, earned the most points in 38 of 51 electoral districts, including two in Cape Breton, and was second in each of the constituencies he did not win.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke won 10 districts.

Not surprisingly, Clarke's area of strength was Cape Breton, winning six of the eight constituencies there, as well as picking up two wins on the South Shore and in the districts of Colchester North and Halifax-Chebucto.

Kings North MLA John Lohr won two districts (each in Kings County), while Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin won only her home district. The fifth candidate, Julie Chaisson, didn't win any districts.

Houston also won the popular vote, pulling 51 per cent of the 8,947 ballots cast. Clarke followed with 28 per cent of the total votes, Lohr earned 12 per cent, Smith-McCrossin seven per cent and Chaisson garnered two per cent.

It was total points, however, and not votes, that determined Saturday's winner.

The scoring system saw each district, regardless how many ballots were cast, worth 100 points. Points were awarded based on the percentage of the vote share a candidate received.

After the first round of balloting on Saturday, Houston had 2,496.75 points, just short of the necessary 2,551 points to win the contest (he earned 50 or more points in 28 districts).

But before the second round of voting Clarke, who earned 1,385.71 points on the first ballot, crossed the floor to support Houston and then the rest of the candidates followed, dropping out to give Houston the win.

Most and least valuable votes

The numbers shows the district with the fewest votes — and thus the most points associated with each vote — was Preston-Dartmouth, where just 38 ballots were cast. With 27 votes, Houston picked up 71.05 points there.

Conversely, the district with the most votes — and thus the fewest points associated with each vote — was Houston's home district of Pictou East, where 911 ballots were cast (almost 400 more than the next highest district). In that case, Houston's 801 votes earned him 87.93 points.

Convention organizers had said they did not expect to release the detailed results of the vote, a decision Houston said he disagreed with in response to a question from a reporter on Saturday following his win.

On Sunday, the party announced the executive unanimously passed a motion to release the information.

