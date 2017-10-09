Long-awaited report into N.S. ambulance system finally released

Nova Scotia paramedics and their ambulances are spending too much time in non-productive, non-emergency activities, according to a comprehensive review of the provincial ambulance system that was finally released Monday.

"Resources (dollars and ambulances) that could be dedicated to emergency responses are unnecessarily deployed to the [patient transfer] system to meet the contract demands," says the report from U.S.-based Fitch and Associates.

"This is inefficient and ineffective." The findings go on to say that the system does not take full advantage of "the medical sophistication that paramedics can provide."

"Although some marginal programs are present, the system relies largely on two outcomes when a patient contact occurs — either the patient is transported to the hospital or the patient must refuse transport."

Report completed in 2019

Fitch was contracted in October 2018 to produce the report for $145,000, with an original delivery date of December 2018. The firm was tasked with producing recommendations for "the most efficient, effective and sustainable EMS system in Nova Scotia for the next 10 to 15 years."

Watch the province's briefing on the Fitch report recommendations:

After several extensions, Health Department officials received the report in October 2019, but would not make it public until a new contract was finalized with service provider Emergency Medical Care Inc. The new five-year deal, announced Monday, is worth approximately $165 million per year. The government has two subsequent options for two-year extensions.

Of the 68 recommendations from Fitch, 64 are built into the new contract.

The review by Fitch was ordered in the face of repeated stories of paramedics spending long hours at hospitals waiting for space to become available so they could release patients, as opposed to being able to drop them off quickly and get back on the road to take calls.

Paramedics have continued to draw attention to times when there has been limited coverage in certain parts of the province because ambulances are parked outside emergency departments.

The situation has proved inconvenient at best, with transfer appointments delayed or missed, and tragic and deadly at worst, when ambulances have not been there in a patient's time of need.

It's been one of the most difficult puzzles for officials in the health system to solve. According to Fitch, it will take the entire health system working together in a co-ordinated way to improve things.

Recommendations

The report released Monday says there are major savings to be gained by addressing these issues of lost productivity, but the estimate of how much is redacted.

The report calls for paramedics to work to their full scope of practice, for the community paramedic program to be expanded and for alternative ways to transfer patients. The province launched a one-year pilot program focused on non-acute patient transfers earlier this year.

The province should "amend policies or adopt legislation, as needed, to allow patients to be treated in-home or transported to alternative treatment destinations, and/or with other transport modes," according to the report.

The document says patient outcomes must trump response times and that a new system, using dedicated doctors and nurses, needs to be created to help improve the amount of time it takes for paramedics to turn their patients over to hospital staff.

In working toward that goal, EMC's contract is intended to provide the "right resource to the right patient at the right time for the right reason," according to the province.

Efforts to do that include:

Stationing a nurse at the communications command centre to help with low-acuity 911 calls.

Adding a second LifeFlight air ambulance team for adult patients.

The phased introduction of a non-clinical patient transport service.

Expanding the community paramedics program.

MORE TOP STORIES