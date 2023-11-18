Content
Nova Scotia paramedics agree to 3-year contract

Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727 have agreed to a new contract that includes provisions for cost of living and a retention allowance.

Agreement runs until October 2026

Members of the union representing Nova Scotia paramedics have approved a new three-year contract, according to a news release from the provincial government.

The agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727 covers the period Nov. 1, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2026.

The contract provides for a 16.5 per cent adjustment for workers transferred to another job classification or performing the function of another role.

Cost of living increases totalling 8.5 per cent over three years are part of the agreement, the release says.

The agreement also provides for a retention allowance of $5,000 a year for paramedics in permanent or term positions.

Additionally, the contract includes a salary increase for clinical transport operators, and resources to support them being trained as primary care paramedics.

 

