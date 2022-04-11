Nova Scotia extending paid sick-leave program until May 7

Nova Scotia has announced an extension to its temporary paid sick-leave benefits, 11 days after the program expired.

The program provides people up to four paid sick days to deal with issues related to COVID-19 if they miss less than half of their scheduled work week.

Last week, the province's labour minister said there were no plans to restart the program, despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. A day later, Premier Tim Houston said the government was looking at what to do with the program.

"We know when people aren't feeling well they should be staying home," Houston told reporters Friday at Province House.

The province said Monday the program would now be extended until May 7, which is the same day the federal Canada recovery sickness benefit is due to end. Nova Scotia's program complements the federal program, which is meant for people who have missed more than 50 per cent of their scheduled work week.

The extension to Nova Scotia's program is backdated, so sick days beginning April 1 are eligible to claim.

NDP reaction

NDP Leader Gary Burrill commended the province for extending the program, but noted this is the third temporary program.

"What it really is bringing to light is that the time has come for us to have a permanent, paid sick-leave program as part of the Labour Standards Code in the province, so that in the same way that every employee knows they have vacation, every employee knows they have statutory holidays, they should also know that they have paid sick leave," he said.

Thursday's weekly report from Public Health showed a daily average of about 1,000 new COVID-19 positive PCR results.

