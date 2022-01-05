Nova Scotia opening COVID-19 booster clinics, more appointments across province

Clinics offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are opening across the province over the next few weeks.

New community clinics will offer vaccine by appointment starting:

Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Halifax Forum.

Monday, Jan. 10, at the Acadia Festival Theatre in Wolfville.

Monday, Jan. 17, at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth.

Monday, Jan. 24, at the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Truro.

Some existing COVID-19 testing centres will also offer vaccines by appointment. The following centres will start vaccinations on Monday, Jan.10:

Rath Eastlink Community Centre, Truro.

Pictou County Assessment Centre, New Glasgow.

Cumberland County Assessment Centre, Amherst.

Antigonish Market Square, Antigonish.

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall, Sydney.

Berwick Fire Hall, Berwick.

Mariners Centre, Yarmouth.

The Digby Station testing centre will offer vaccines by appointment starting Monday, Jan. 24.

While many appointments at current vaccination locations, like the Halifax Forum, are already booked, Nova Scotians who still need to book a booster are encouraged to check back often as appointments are regularly being added.

According to a release from the province, those 30 or older can book a booster dose at least 168 days after they received the second dose of their primary shots.

For African Nova Scotians and people in First Nations communities, the age for boosters is 18 and older.

Thousands of Nova Scotians sign up to support booster program

People who received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, or one dose of Janssen, are still eligible to get a booster dose of mRNA vaccine like Moderna or Pfizer.

Many Nova Scotians have answered the call to help get boosters into arms.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health had about 2,350 applications from people offering to help at vaccination clinics. About 850 are potential immunizers and about 1,500 may be able to serve in non-clinical roles.

Drop-in vaccination clinics are also continuing and will have increased capacity, focused on providing first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who are not yet fully vaccinated.

People who have not yet received their primary series of vaccine can still book appointments. The interval between first and second doses is now 56 days, up from 28, to follow National Advisory Committee on Immunization guidelines.

MORE TOP STORIES