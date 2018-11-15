Nova Scotia to be only Maritime province with closed adoption records

Nova Scotia will soon be the only Maritime province with closed adoption records.

On Tuesday, the P.E.I. government announced it would be opening its adoption records.

"We're the last province to remain absolutely stubborn as to the wanting or the need to progress to the worldwide trend of opening up adoption records," said Mike Slayter, who's been advocating for open adoption records in Nova Scotia for more than 40 years.

Slayter told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon he feels embarrassed for Nova Scotia.

Mike Slayter, pictured here in a 2015 file photo, was part of a government committee on opening adoption records back in 1994. (CBC)

"How long is it going to take? Is it going to take until everybody dies and it doesn't matter any more?" he said.

"And then people have lost that opportunity for their very vital, important information — whether it be medical information, characteristic information — that solving of identity, genealogical bewilderment, whatever they call it."

Slayter, who was adopted, drafted recommendations in 1994 that would have put Nova Scotia ahead of other provinces in terms of opening adoption records.

No plans to change

The provincial government has said it does not intend to change current regulations.

Right now, birth parents or adult adoptees can apply for more information through the province's Adoption Disclosure Service Program.

In that program, a provincial worker makes contact with the other party to find out if they are interested in knowing their biological relative. If there's no interest, the worker will attempt to provide non-identifying information about the relative, including medical history.

'It is now time'

Slayter has criticized the program, saying it leaves a lot of gaps.

He wants to ask the province's community services minister directly why the province is refusing to budge on its position.

"People ask me, why are you so involved in this ... I've met my birth parents, but I feel it's such an injustice against so many other people," Slayer said.