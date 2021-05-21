Nova Scotia reports 1 new death, 64 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new death is a woman in her 60s in the central health zone. There have been 77 COVID-19 related deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

The majority of the new active cases, 46, were in the central zone.

There were 10 new cases in the eastern zone, seven in the northern zone and one case in the western zone.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin offered condolences to the family of the woman who died and urged Nova Scotians not to become complacent because of the falling number of new daily cases.

"Our active cases may be declining but COVID-19 is still in our province and continues to have devastating impacts on families," he said.

According to the release, the province is monitoring the northern and western zones for signs of community spread. There is already community spread in the central zone and Sydney.

It said that testing has been increased in Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville, which are areas of concern.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 8,588 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Vaccinations expanded

As of Saturday, the province had administered 500,000 vaccine doses.

Making note of another COVID-19 death in the province, Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, commended the public for stepping forward to get the vaccine.

"But, as we mark another vaccine milestone, I feel encouraged by the choice Nova Scotians are making to help protect each other," he said

The province opened vaccination appointments to Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 on Thursday.

At Friday's briefing Rankin indicated that vaccinations will expand to other age brackets in the coming week.

Nova Scotia remains under tight restrictions as it grapples with an aggressive third wave of the pandemic, and Rankin has said restrictions will be in place at least until June 9.

The premier said he might have a reopening plan to share next week.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

reported two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Saturday and warned of a cluster of cases.

reported four new cases Saturday and warned of a cluster of cases. P.E.I. reported five new cases on Wednesday. The province has 14 active cases.

