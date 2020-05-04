Province reports 1 more death related to COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total in the province to 38.

The death happened at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

The province is also reporting 14 new cases on Monday. There are now 985 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia and 638 people are considered to be recovered.



"I offer my condolences to the family who is grieving the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Monday's news release.

"We must remain vigilant, especially around our long-term care homes, to protect residents and staff. We have slowed the spread provincially, but we need to stay the course and continue to follow the public health protocols."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 455 tests on Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 239 residents and 111 staff with COVID-19 at 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia.

"It is important everyone recognizes Nova Scotia continues to see new cases of COVID-19 — we are not out of the woods," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in the release.

"Now is not the time to let our guard down. Please continue to do all you can to help slow the spread of this virus by following public health orders and advice."

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, two of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia has reported 30,441 negative test results.

People with two or more of the following symptoms are asked to fill out the 811 online questionnaire:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

