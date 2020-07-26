RCMP arrest man accused of stabbing Bridgewater, N.S., officer in neck after days-long search
Police had been searching for Tobias Doucette since Monday incident at a hotel
Mounties say they've arrested a man accused of trying to kill a police officer by stabbing him in the neck, bringing a days-long manhunt to an end.
Police had been searching for Tobias Doucette since the incident at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S., on Monday.
He was wanted on a charge of attempted murder, and was also charged with assault on his common-law partner.
RCMP announced early Sunday that he had been arrested without incident.
Bridgewater police Sgt. Matthew Bennett, who was injured in Monday's incident, is recovering following surgery.
Doucette's common-law partner was treated for minor injuries sustained in the same incident.
