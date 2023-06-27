N.S. offering paid training to upgrade skills of continuing care assistants

The Nova Scotia government is offering to pay to train 25 continuing care assistants to become licensed practical nurses.

In return for covering the cost of upgrading their skills, the new licensed practical nurses must agree to continue working in the continuing care sector for at least two years.

Barbara Adams, the minister for seniors and long-term care, said Tuesday the pilot project will be structured to allow the continuing care assistants to remain on the job while they study part time.

Much of the 2½ program will involve online courses, and students will only need to attend the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Truro to do labs.

Adams said although the project is only in the pilot stage, she's confident it will prove its value.

"I absolutely know it's going to work," she said. "It's going to be amazing."

The province estimates the cost of running the program — which is expected to start in January — will be about $600,000.

'Next step in career growth'

To be eligible for the program, participants need at least two years experience as a continuing care assistant and the support of their employer.

Vanessa White, a vice-president at Shannex, one of the largest private care companies in the province, said her employer supports the concept and expects many CCAs to be excited by the opportunity.

"Oh, I think we have no shortage of CCAs who would like to become LPNs working for us today," said White. "That's really the next step in career growth."

White said the fact employees can continue with their jobs while they retrain is also an attractive feature of the new program.

"People who work in continuing care love the sector," she said. "This is their home, and so for them to have the ability to take the next career step and continue working in a sector they love is an absolute opportunity for them and for us and also for the residents live with us every day."

Vanessa White, the vice-president of people and culture at Shannex, is shown in Truro, N.S., on Tuesday. (CBC)

The dean of the School of Health and Human Services at NSCC, Margaret Champion, said the training will be structured in a way to allow people the flexibility they need to remain in the workforce, while they upgrade their skills.

"Students will do their theory courses online, with interaction with faculty, and some work that can be done at their own time, and then coming in to labs here at the Truro campus for the hands-on skills learning that happens," said Champion.

Unlike the current two-year in-person CCA-to-LPN program offered by NSCC, which costs between $7,000 and $9,000 a year, the pilot will stretch the curriculum and training another six months.

"We're just making a little more space so that people have that opportunity to be working while they are studying."

MORE TOP STORIES