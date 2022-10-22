Price of diesel drops by 16 cents per litre in Nova Scotia
The price of diesel fell Saturday by around 16 cents a litre in Nova Scotia. Diesel now sells for a minimum of 224.7 cents per litre, down from 241.1.
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in province, but price dropped Saturday due to change in market conditions
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but an additional change was made to diesel Saturday due to market conditions.
The price of gas did not change Saturday.
