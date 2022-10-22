Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Price of diesel drops by 16 cents per litre in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel fell Saturday by around 16 cents a litre in Nova Scotia. Diesel now sells for a minimum of 224.7 cents per litre, down from 241.1.

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in province, but price dropped Saturday due to change in market conditions

The price of diesel in Nova Scotia changed Saturday, but the price of gas did not. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

The price of diesel fell Saturday by around 16 cents a litre in Nova Scotia.

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but an additional change was made to diesel Saturday due to market conditions.

Diesel now sells for a minimum of 224.7 cents per litre, down from 241.1.

The price of gas did not change Saturday.

