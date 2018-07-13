Province aims to get more RNs working as nurse practitioners

The Nova Scotia government announced a new incentive program Friday to help more registered nurses become nurse practitioners, in exchange for working in certain communities once they're done their studies.

Nurse practitioners can write prescriptions, order tests and offer diagnosis services, which means in many cases patients don't need to see a doctor.

The province is facing a doctor shortage and more than 50,000 Nova Scotians are on a wait-list for a family physician.

The Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive will cover the salaries of up to 10 registered nurses while they attend a two-year masters program full time at Dalhousie University, said a news release.

Once their studies are done, nurses participating in the incentive program must commit to working in one of the following areas for five years:

Town of Digby, plus 50-kilometre radius of surrounding area.

Town of Shelburne, plus 50-kilometre radius of surrounding area.

Cumberland County.

Pictou County.

Cape Breton County.

Inverness County.

Victoria County.

Sheet Harbour, plus 50-kilometre radius of surrounding area.

The program is expected to cost $1.2 million over two years.

The province is also funding an additional 25 seats for Dalhousie's nurse practitioner program. Fifteen will be added this academic year and the remainder will be in the 2019-20 academic year. The program will cost $1.6 million.