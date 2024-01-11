Province isn't doing enough to help people with cost of living, says Feed Nova Scotia

The province isn't doing enough to protect low-income Nova Scotians from the rising cost of living as more and more people are using food banks, Feed Nova Scotia's executive director says.

Nick Jennery made a passionate plea to the government's standing committee on community services in Halifax on Thursday morning, asking for more support to help struggling residents make ends meet.

Jennery said every year he warns the province about how dire the situation is getting, but the government's approach hasn't changed.

"My question today is, what do I need to say to all of you for there to be real measurable action taken to reduce food insecurity in our province?" Jennery asked the committee of MLAs.

Food bank usage across the province rose 26 per cent in 2023 compared to the year before, he said. More than three-quarters of new users say they're turning to food banks because of the rising cost of food and housing.

Many food banks in the province are under so much pressure they're being forced to reduce the amount of food they give out or turn away new clients.

"People need more income and affordable housing to live a healthy and dignified life," Jennery said.

Sustainable support

The province needs to do more than offer one-time programs, Jennery said, and focus more on outcomes rather than output.

"We don't know if what we're doing is making a difference in people's lives," NDP MLA Lisa Lachance told reporters after the meeting.

Lachance, who sits on the standing committee, said the NDP has proposed several ideas to immediately address the rising cost of living, such as increasing income assistance, improving the rental-control system and investing significantly more in affordable housing.

During the meeting, PC MLA Larry Harrison acknowledged the rising cost of living is a significant issue and suggested government, charity and corporations need to work together to solve it.

The province needs to create a comprehensive poverty-reduction plan with clear goals that government, community and other stakeholders can work toward, Jennery said.

Feed Nova Scotia head makes passionate plea for more cost of living help Duration 4:37 Executive director Nick Jennery says the province isn't doing enough to help people struggling with the cost of living. He told the Standing Committee on Community Services on Thursday that more supports are needed for low-income Nova Scotians.

He said having goals ensures everyone knows what the objectives are and progress is measurable.

"Food insecurity, I believe, is a political choice and a result of a failure to act," Jennery said.

MORE TOP STORIES