No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; state of emergency renewed

Nova Scotia reported new cases of COVID-19 Friday as the province renewed its state of emergency.

The province has five active cases, according to a Department of Health news release. That's down by one since Thursday's update.

Nova Scotia Health completed 869 tests on Thursday.

The release said the province is renewing the state of emergency "to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services."

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and extend to noon on Sept. 20, unless the government terminates or extends it.

The province has also updated the list of symptoms to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia. The updated list can be viewed below.

"We have reviewed the symptoms that our confirmed cases were presenting with and are confident that having a narrower list will still allow us to identify people with COVID-19," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

Nova Scotia has recorded 78,302 negative test results overall, 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

There are 1,015 cases considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has four active cases as of Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one active case as of Friday.

P.E.I. had two active cases as of Thursday.

Symptoms list

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES