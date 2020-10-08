Skip to Main Content
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

This is now the sixth day in a row with no new cases identified in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia currently has three active cases of COVID-19. (CBC)

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for the sixth day in a row.

There are currently three active cases in the province and one person is in intensive care related to the virus, according to a news release.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 879 tests on Wednesday.

To date, the province has had 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The most recent COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia was announced last Friday. It was identified in the province's central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. 

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said the province has no intention of changing its border protocols at this time.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
