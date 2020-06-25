Nova Scotia marks 16 days in a row with no new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia has no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking 16 days in a row with no new cases in the province.

This comes a day after the Atlantic provinces agreed to form a bubble starting on July 3.

There were 687 tests done on Wednesday at the QEII Health Sciences Cent'res microbiology lab.

The last new case in Nova Scotia was identified on June 9.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 24. There are currently no known active cases left in Nova Scotia. This map shows the cumulative cases in different regions of the province. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

"I am so proud of the commitment Nova Scotians have shown to flattening the curve. We've worked together to tackle this virus, but our work is not done. Now is not the time to let our guard down," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"As restrictions are eased, and we head toward an Atlantic bubble, it remains as important as ever to follow all public health guidance and basic hygiene advice — wash your hands, keep your distance and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces."



Nova Scotia has had 1,061 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths related to the virus.

The province says there are still two people in the hospital related to COVID-19, but their cases are considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

