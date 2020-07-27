Nova Scotia marks 12 days with no new COVID-19 cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday, marking 12 days since a new case in the province.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia's last active case was resolved. There are currently no known active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 200 tests on Sunday.

Since March, the province has had 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths related to the virus.

Starting on Friday, non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada, or coming into the province from outside the Atlantic bubble, must self-isolate for 14 days when entering the province.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

