Nova Scotia records 6th consecutive day with no new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 456 tests on Sunday, but no new cases were identified.

The province said Monday that there are still only three known active cases out of the 1,061 positive cases.

Two of the active cases are in hospital, with one of those in intensive care.

There are no active cases at any licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia.

So far, there have been 49,100 negative test results and 62 deaths.

Long-term care homes open to visitors

Nova Scotia long-term care homes and homes for persons with disabilities opened to visitors for the first time since March on Monday.

"COVID-19 has been hardest on seniors and those with disabilities living in nursing and special care homes. It has been lonely and difficult, but it has been necessary," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the news release.

Visits must be scheduled through each facility and must take place outside and visitors must adhere to the two-metre physical distancing rule established by public health.

"I understand it is not the long-awaited hug you have been craving, but sitting in the fresh air for a visit with a loved one is a good first step. If we do this properly and keep everyone safe, you will be able to get that hug when the time is right," McNeil said.

Licensed child care reopens

Licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes across the province reopened Monday.

The centres can reopen at 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health's COVID-19 guidelines for child-care settings, according to the province.

Family daycare homes can open at full capacity, but all facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

