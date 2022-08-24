Masks to remain optional in Nova Scotia schools this fall
Province says students will return to regular activities in September
Masks will continue to be optional at Nova Scotia schools this fall.
On Wednesday morning, the province announced that students returning to school in September will be able to enjoy field trips, sports, clubs, and well-being activities.
It said masks will be available for students who choose to wear them. Schools will continue to have hand sanitizer, and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly.
"This is an exciting time of year for students, especially now with a return of extra-curricular that are so vital to the education experience. As always, we keep safety and the health of our students and staff as our highest priority and will remain in close contact with Public Health," said Becky Druhan, minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in a press release.
"We finished strong in June, and we plan to pick up where we left off."
Masking at school became optional in May.
Post-secondary institutions across the province taken a range of positions on masking requirements as some chose to require students to wear masks in classrooms and labs this fall while others have let students and staff decide.
Physical activity
The province said it plans to roll out a new physical activity framework this year to encourage students to eat healthy and become more active.
Schools will continue to receive a $5,000 healthy living grant from the province to encourage physical and mental health activities.
