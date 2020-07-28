Nova Scotia goes 13 days with no new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia has gone 13 days with no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia's last active case was resolved. There are currently no known active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 219 tests on Monday.

Since March, the province has had 1,067 positive cases, 62,576 negative test results, and 63 deaths related to the virus.

Starting this Friday, non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public spaces.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada, or coming into the province from outside the Atlantic bubble, must self-isolate for 14 days when entering the province.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

