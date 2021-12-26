Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

Nova Scotia reported a total of 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

There were 826 cases in the central zone, 154 in the eastern zone, 96 cases in the northern zone and 71 cases in the western zone over the two-day period.

There were 569 new cases reported on Saturday and 578 reported on Sunday — both figures represent a decrease from the previous daily case count of 611 on Friday.

On Christmas Day, there were 395 new cases reported in the central zone, 98 in the eastern zone, 44 in the northern zone and 32 in the western zone.

On Boxing Day, there were 431 new cases reported in the central zone, 56 in the eastern zone, 52 in the northern zone and 32 in the western zone.

A news release from the province did not indicate if there were any additional hospitalizations. On Friday, there were 15 people in hospital and four in the ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 6,658 tests on Dec.24 and 4,491 on Dec.25.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 265 new cases on Friday. A person 70-79 in the Saint John region has died as a result of COVID-19. There are 34 people in hospital, with 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 85 new cases on Friday. There are now 389 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 40 new cases on Friday. The province now has 198 active cases and no hospitalizations. The province said it's also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have preliminarily tested positive with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

