Nova Scotia has new case of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day

Another new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

The province said in a news release that the new case is a person who is in Nova Scotia as a temporary foreign worker. They have been self-isolating since their arrival and are in the western zone.

In a news conference, Premier Stephen McNeil said this person is from Mexico and developed symptoms while in quarantine.

The first new case of COVID-19 in three weeks was identified on Tuesday and the province said that person has been self-isolating.

The province did not specify in the July 1 release whether the person involved in the second identified case has been in quarantine.

The premier said on Thursday that these two individuals are Nova Scotians returning home after visiting the United States. Both are in the central zone.

He said Public Health is doing the work of contract tracing now.

"It is a very good reminder to all of us," he said.

WestJet flight exposure

On Wednesday, the province warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight from on June 26.

WestJet flight WS 248 left Toronto at 10 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 1:04 p.m. Anyone on the flight may have been exposed, however those in rows 16 through 21 and seats A to C are the most at risk.

Passengers are advised to call 811 and may develop symptoms up to July 10.

McNeil said the new cases highlight the importance of Public Health directives. He also said he knows people are worried as the province prepares to welcome Atlantic neighbours tomorrow, but says the numbers in the region are still very low.

"Our tourism sector needs this and we need to try to make it work," he told reporters.

McNeil also said they are looking at how to enforce the 14 day self-isolation, improve tracking and "step up" that monitoring, in particular for visitors from the U.S.

Nova Scotia has now recorded 1,064 positive tests during the pandemic.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 284 tests on July 1.

Nova Scotia has had 63 deaths related to the virus.

Two people who had COVID-19 are still in hospital, but their cases are considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

