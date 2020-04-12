Nova Scotia identifies new COVID-19 case after 3-week streak

Nova Scotia is reporting its first new case of COVID-19 in three weeks.

A news release from the Department of Health said the new case, which was identified Monday in the central region, is travel related and the individual has been self-isolating since returning to the province.

"While we've made great progress in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, the reality is Nova Scotia will see more cases," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release Tuesday.

"Today's case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus. Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal and no one should let their guard down," Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

The last case of COVID-19 was announced on June 9.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Monday, June 29. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Strang reminded Nova Scotians to continue respecting public health advice by practising physical distancing, wearing a mask, staying home when sick and practising proper handwashing etiquette.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 203 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. So far, Nova Scotia has had 53,544 negative test results, 1,062 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Two people remain in hospital, but both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

