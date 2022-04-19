Wet and wild weather in N.S., N.B. expected to wrap by Wednesday

Heavy rain and high winds in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will continue into early Wednesday morning from west to east, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Environment Canada has weather warnings and special statements in effect for much of Nova Scotia, including a Les Suêtes wind warning in parts of Inverness County. Rainfall and wind alerts and statements are also in effect for the southern half of New Brunswick.

"For southern New Brunswick and most of Nova Scotia, we can expect generally between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain through tonight, with the highest amounts along the Fundy and Atlantic coastlines," Snoddon said.

"Elsewhere we can expect totals between 10 and 30 millimetres."

Snoddon said winds will generally gust between 60 and 80 km/h across much of the region.

In areas with wind warnings, like southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, he said gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

In Inverness County — Mabou and north — where there's a Les Suêtes wind warning, gusts could top 160 km/h.

"The rain will continue to track in from west to east this afternoon and evening. In northern New Brunswick, any snow and ice will transition to rain by this evening," Snoddon said.

The rain will end from west to east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"In behind our system, we're looking at a brighter day with a mix of sun and cloud. Watch for a chance of isolated showers into the afternoon along with breezy southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h," he said.

