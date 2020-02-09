Protecting vulnerable isthmus joining N.S. and N.B. will cost hundreds of millions: report

A newly completed study looking for ways to protect the vulnerable strip of land that connects mainland Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, and the rest of Canada, presents three options, all estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Extreme weather and rising sea levels caused by climate change threaten to flood the Chignecto Isthmus by the year 2100.

Such an event could cut off a critical rail line and a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that allow for an estimated $35 billion in trade each year.

The isthmus is currently protected by dikes and aboiteaux first constructed by the Acadians hundreds of years ago. The new report on bolstering protection for the trade corridor, released Friday afternoon, says dikes are still the best solution.

The report recommends three options:

Raising the existing dikes, at a cost of about $200.2 million.

Building new dikes, at a cost of about $189.2 million.

Raising the existing dikes and installing steel sheet pile walls at select locations, at a cost of about 300.8 million.

A news release from Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says the two provinces will decide what to do with the recommendations after discussing them with the federal government.

Ottawa paid for half the $700,000 study, which started in 2018, while Nova Scotia and New Brunswick split the other half evenly.

It's not clear who would cover the bill for any of the three proposed projects.

An aerial view of the Chignecto Isthmus. (Mike Dembeck)

Officials told reporters at a technical briefing that each of the three options will require extensive co-ordination between all three levels of government, from the early stages of permits and environmental approvals all the way through construction.

Construction could take more than a decade, in all three cases.

Parts of Sackville, N.B., and Amherst, N.S., are in the path of potential flooding on the isthmus, and politicians and residents have been calling for help with protection for years.

The key directive given to the engineers who wrote the report was not to protect those communities, but to protect critical infrastructure, namely the highway and rail lines. Each of the options presented, however, should protect both of those towns, officials said.

Some experts have said the best way to protect the isthmus is to breach the dikes, move them back and allow saltwater to return to some of the former marshland, then, once tidal flow returns, encourage the development of a natural buffer with plants.

Using such a marshland buffer is not part of any of the options presented in the new report.

