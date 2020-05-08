Nova Scotia's border screenings less stringent than New Brunswick's, commuter says

Some Nova Scotians who recently drove home through the New Brunswick border say they're surprised at how little COVID-19 screening happens before they're waved through.

Tony Haylock, a big rig mechanic, works on both sides of the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border and crosses it every day.

Each time, he's hit with the same series of questions from public safety officers on the New Brunswick side: has he been outside the country lately? Has he been in contact with anyone who is symptomatic? Is anyone in his family sick?

If they don't like his answers, he doesn't cross the border.

"They're doing a lot more screening here," Haylock said.

Unlike their counterparts in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia conservation officers — reassigned to border patrol by the Department of Lands and Forestry — have been granted no authority to turn anyone away. On Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said he has no intention to change that yet.

"We as a province have not locked down our province like our sister two provinces have," he said. "We've certainly restricted access. We've told Nova Scotians to go home and self-isolate and we'll continue to move along the path we're on with the focus on the health and safety of Nova Scotians."

Restricted, but not closed

Nova Scotia's Environment Department emailed a statement to CBC News saying staff are asking motorists questions about the reason for their visit and reminding them of the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

"We've found most people are curious, asking questions, and want to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the email said.

"Our border is an important economic link, with people and goods travelling across each day, so it's vital to ensure that traffic continues to flow. It's also important to remember that people cross the border for other important purposes, such as coming home to Nova Scotia or receiving medical care."

Officials stop a vehicle at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border to notify of self-isolation orders that apply under Nova Scotia's state of emergency. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Haylock and other commuters who cross the border daily for work have been given yellow placards by the Nova Scotia government to place on their window. When officials see the yellow card, they're waved through.

Some officials, who refused to comment on the record, said they were concerned about the idea of commuters sharing their cards with non-commuters.

Andrew Wainwright, who is currently self-isolating in Halifax after he and his wife spent the winter in Ontario, said he's troubled by a lack of monitoring for Nova Scotians legally required to quarantine after spending time outside the province.

"How did they know where we were going? They didn't ask for any address," he said of his experience at the border.

"How do they know that we would quarantine? They had no way of checking us."

