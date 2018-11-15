2 Nova Scotia seafood companies appear in court on alleged licence violations

Two Nova Scotia seafood companies appeared Monday in Digby provincial court on alleged licence violations.

Nautical Seafoods of Annapolis County, owner and CEO Shawn Lawrence Everett, and another man, Alfred Frank Andrews, were arraigned for allegedly selling fish products not harvested under a commercial licence.

The charges were laid four months ago.

The men and the company each face a single count of unauthorized trading in fish products under federal regulations.

The accused were not in court Monday.

Nautical Seafoods of Annapolis County sells lobster and scallops. (CBC)

The case returns to court next month for election and plea.

Nautical Seafoods sells live and frozen lobster and scallops.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans did not respond to a request for comment.

Also in Digby provincial court on Monday, Eugene Carrol Oliver, Ryan Nicholas Oliver, and Ryash Enterprises were arraigned on a total of 54 charges under the Fisheries Act for alleged non-compliance with licence conditions.

The company is located near Parkers Cove, Annapolis County.

The charges in this case are recent.

There was no indication the matters are related. Nautical and Ryash were represented by different lawyers.

MORE TOP STORIES