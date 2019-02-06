Musicians, authors share support for N.S. reeling from mass shooting

Anne Murray wants Nova Scotians to know they're not alone.

The music legend from Springhill shared her support on social media for the families of the victims killed in the weekend's shooting rampage, and said she was overwhelmed by the thousands of messages in return.

"I've heard from people all over the world who are grief stricken about this and so saddened and all of those people are thinking about the families and the friends of these victims of this terrible tragedy," Murray told CBC's Mainstreet.

Sending my deepest condolences to all those affected by the horrific act in my home province Nova Scotia. This is heartbreaking. I am sending all my love. —@EllenPage

She's among a chorus of well-known Nova Scotians near and far who are offering their love and support following the deadly mass shooting that began Saturday night in Portapique and ended 12 hours later.

Twenty-two people are now confirmed dead, including an elementary school teacher, two health-care workers, a family of three with a 17-year-old girl and an RCMP officer.

Murray said she grew up with people from Colchester County and describes them as "kind and warm and generous."

"I know so many people who are connected in some way to one or two or three of the victims and that's also the way it is here. Everybody knows everybody," she said. "It makes it even harder to endure this. But for the families, I can't even imagine."

Singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant from P.E.I. said news of the gunman's rampage through areas of the province he knows well hit close to home.

"It's amazing how so many of these people we lost seem so generous with their time and spirit, energy and were real contributors in the community," he said. "And it just hits so hard when you hear people like that being taken away."

Gallant lived in St. Margarets Bay during the crash of Swissair Flight 111 in 1998 and recorded a sombre arrangement of Farewell to Nova Scotia in honour of the victims. He said he was reminded of the song this week.

On September 2, 1998, Swissair Flight 111 crashed off our coast, killing 229 people in an instant. In the following days, Lennie Gallant came up with a uniquely haunting arrangement of Farewell To Nova Scotia and recorded it in the CBC's Studio H, with Bruce Jacobs playing bass. It is not commercially available, so we've posted it here (with Lennie's blessing) so you can share a link. 4:04

"The poetry is so beautiful in that song, but it's often sung as a rousing pub song, but when you really listen to the lyrics they're quite poignant," he said.

Poet and children's author Sheree Fitch, who lives in River John, N.S., said she woke up on Monday in tears and immediately grabbed a pen. What came out is a poem called, "Because We Love, We Cry."

Earlier this week, Sheree Fitch wrote a poem called 'Because We Love, We Cry.' (Emma Smith/CBC)

Last year, Fitch published a memoir about her grief after the death of her son Dustin titled, You Won't Always Be This Sad. She said grief doesn't ever go away, but she's learned it can soften over time.

"Right now we have to mourn," she said. "We don't have to get on the other side of anything but to know that people do endure, that we somehow find what we need to go on, that's just such a miracle."

Author and poet Sheree Fitch, who lives in River John, N.S., spoke with host Jeff Douglas about grief and why she was compelled to write a new poem this week called, 'Because We Love, We Cry.' 17:37

No place like home

As difficult as it is to process a tragedy of this magnitude, Murray said she's glad she's can do it from home. She moved back to Nova Scotia last year after many years living in Toronto.

"I've dreamt about this for so long," she said. "It's been the light at the end of my tunnel for many years."

MORE TOP STORIES