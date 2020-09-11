Nova Scotia's municipal elections a cakewalk for some candidates

While many municipal politicians across Nova Scotia will be busy convincing constituents to vote for them on Oct. 17, it won't be a factor in some communities.

The entire council in the town of Middleton will be back without the need for an election. Mayor Sylvester Atkinson said acclamations have happened in the past, most recently in 2012, so he wasn't surprised.

"No the people seem to have been pleased with what's going on," he said. "We're a small town and they know us and they see us on the street and if there's something they want to discuss, we're not strangers."

The current mayor of Lockeport said the turn of events in his town was a bit unusual. George Harding is not re-offering, but Corey Nickerson, the only person running for mayor, and four current members of council, are all getting in by acclamation.

"I've been promoting how important it is to actually have an election and for citizens to have an option and a say," Harding said. "But I would like to think that the citizens were happy with the council."

Races for one, not the other

In the towns of Annapolis Royal and Oxford, all the councillor positions have been filled without the need for an election but there will be a race for the mayor's job.

Voters will decide who gets a council seat in Antigonish, Kentville, Mahone Bay, Pictou and Westville, but the town mayors will be back in uncontested.

Sandra Snow was first elected as mayor of Kentville in 2016.

"I'm glad that I have the opportunity for another four years," she said. "I'm going to count my blessings."

In the Municipality of the District of Digby, councillors have been acclaimed in four of the five districts. In the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's, only one of seven districts will have an election.

In the Municipality of the District of Shelburne, ballots will be cast in only two of seven districts.

