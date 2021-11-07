Two municipal byelections fill vacancies left by provincial election

Two new councillors were elected in Nova Scotia municipalities this weekend to fill holes left following the provincial general election in August.

In the Municipality of East Hants, Walter Tingley is the new councillor for District 7, a seat formerly held by John MacDonald. MacDonald became an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives.

Tingley beat out three other contenders.

In the Municipality of Colchester, a byelection was held to fill the vacancy left by Tom Taggart. Taggart also became a PC MLA in the summer election. His replacement for Colchester District 10 is Victoria Lomond.

Lomond was one of two names on the ballot.

The results of the Saturday votes are considered unofficial until confirmed on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES